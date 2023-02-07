Ocean Pines Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Worcester County Sheriff’s Department

An investigation by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team led to the arrest of an Ocean Pines man. Officials went into a home on Ocean Parkway with a search and seizure warrant Friday. They located about 756 grams of marijuana, 9 regulated firearms – 3 of them converted to full automatic, several loaded high capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia for processing cocaine. Deputies arrested 43 year old Tromaine Briddell who is charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Briddell is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.