Ocean Pines is getting a new police chief.

Lieutenant Leo Ehrisman, a 34-year-veteran of policing in Ocean Pines, has been promoted to the position of police chief.

Ehrisman replaces Chief David Massey, who is stepping down August 1st after 17 years of Police Chief in Ocean Pines.

Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola says the community has been recognized as the safest in Maryland under Chief David Massey.

Massey was police chief of Ocean City when he was lured to Ocean Pines in 2003.