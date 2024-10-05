Ocean Pines Police Hoping to Identify Burglary Suspect

Police in Ocean Pines are investigating an early morning burglary at the Southside Deli on Nicholas Lane in Ocean Pines on Friday, September 13th. Surveillance video shows the possible suspect using a dolly to haul away a safe from the business after forcing entry through a rear door. Police say the suspect was last see walking south on Racetrack Road.

If you have information – contact Lt Bailey or Officer Thompson at the Ocean Pines Police Department at 410-641-7747.