Ocean Pines & Surrounding Areas 2025 Waterline Flushing Schedule

Ocean Pines and surrounding areas 2025 waterline flushing schedule

The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will begin its semi-annual program for flushing waterlines in the Ocean Pines Service Area between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The following proposed Spring 2025 dates for the flushing of the waterlines are subject to change.

April 15 River Run

April 25 Pennington Commons Area

May 1 Bay Point Plantations

April 14-30 Ocean Pines Sections 1-19 (see the sectional chart below or visit https://www.co.worcester.md.us/sites/default/files/OP_Sections.pdf

Routine flushing of the water system helps to reduce the frequency of discolored water. Public Works crews open and close the hydrants, flushing out the built-up iron deposits. Sometimes, this can lead to temporary increases in suspended iron, which should settle within a few hours of the flushing.

Please be aware that, even on dates the water lines in your section are not being flushed, it is still possible to experience discolored water. If area residents notice that their water becomes cloudy during these times, please allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. For more information, please call the Water and Wastewater Division at (410) 641-5251.