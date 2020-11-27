Ocean Pines Tree-Lighting Will Be A Virtual Event

Ocean Pines is going virtual with its annual Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting event.



Due to public health concerns, people are discouraged from gathering at the tree in person Saturday. The Ocean Pines Association will show the tree-lighting live on its Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. It also can be seen later on the Association website and YouTube channel.

“We felt that if we held the event, we would be spreading more than just holiday cheer,” Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Program Supervisor Katie Goetzinger said. “While we will miss seeing everyone, we will do everything we can to make this a virtual experience that’s accessible to everyone. We felt this was the next best thing.”



The virtual ceremony will include a tour of trees sponsored by local residents and businesses, and Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

“The trees will stay up and lit through the new year, providing plenty of time for families to come out when they feel comfortable and enjoy the trees,” Goetzinger said. “The sponsors are still supporting the event by coming on Saturday to help make the lighting a virtual success.”