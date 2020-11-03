Ocean Pines Veterans Day Program Goes Virtual

Veterans Day will be a virtual experience in Ocean Pines this year.



The traditional ceremony will not be held at the memorial grounds next Wednesday November 11th.



A virtual ceremony will be accessible on the Ocean Pines Association YouTube Channel and through the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation social media accounts and website, as well as on local access TV.



Concerns related to the pandemic led to the decision to take the ceremony virtual.

“We have a duty and an obligation to honor our veterans, to keep their memory alive,” Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “The mission of the Veterans Memorial Foundation is to remember and honor all those who have served, and Veterans Day is a perfect opportunity for us to do that.”



Segments were recorded for the ceremony which will include music, various organizations, posting of the colors and a wreath-laying ceremony.

“These programs were designed to educate our children about veterans and the sacrifices that they and their families made to preserve our freedoms,” Gilmore added. “We believe that’s an essential part of what the foundation does, and we hope to get back on track next year with our regular schedule, beginning in the fall. We are so very grateful for the past support of people and local businesses in our community. This is a difficult time for many, but we ask, if it is still possible, that people consider making a donation to the Worcester County Memorial Foundation so we can continue our education program.”