Hundreds of people on bicycles are making their way through the Quiet Resorts.
The 31st annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour in the Bethany Beach – Fenwick Island area was postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour is presented by the Bethany – Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year it offered a virtual option as well for cyclists to complete a selected route on their own.
The event supports several nonprofits.
Motorists are asked to use caution as they may encounter cyclists or groups of cyclists
Ocean-To-Bay Bike Tour Is Underway
