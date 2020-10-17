Ocean-To-Bay Bike Tour Is Underway

Hundreds of people on bicycles are making their way through the Quiet Resorts.

The 31st annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour in the Bethany Beach – Fenwick Island area was postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is presented by the Bethany – Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year it offered a virtual option as well for cyclists to complete a selected route on their own.

The event supports several nonprofits.

Motorists are asked to use caution as they may encounter cyclists or groups of cyclists