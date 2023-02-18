Ocean View Home Heavily Damaged by Fire

Sunrise Lane fire in Ocean View/Image courtesy Bethany Beach VFC

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of a blaze that heavily damaged a two story home on Sunrise Lane in Ocean View Saturday afternoon. Millville firefighters were called around 5pm and found heavy fire when they arrived on the scene. Crews from Bethany Beach, Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville, Roxana and Bishopville assisted or provided back up. County paramedics were also called. Two people in the home were able to escape and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage is estimated at $300,000.