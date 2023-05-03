Ocean View Man Arrested for Exposing Himself, Inhaling Air Duster Spray at Lowe’s

A 30-year-old Ocean View, Delaware man has been arrested for lewdness, shoplifting, among other offenses following an incident that happened yesterday in Lowe’s on East Songsmith Drive in Bear, New Castle County. Police say that after 4 p.m., a trooper arrived, and employees told her that a man had passed out in the store aisle after he intentionally inhaled numerous cans of air duster spray that he didn’t buy. State Police also report that he exposed his penis and vomited on himself disturbing other shoppers. As the trooper made contact with Dane Smith, he rose to his feet and made a fist. Smith fought with the trooper as she attempted to take him into custody. The officer was able to handcuff him after using her taser.



Smith is charged with the following crimes:

• Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)

• Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer

• Shoplifting Under $1,500

• Lewdness

• Menacing

• Inhaling Intoxicating Fumes or Vapors

• Disorderly Conduct



Smith is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.