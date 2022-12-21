Ocean View Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

A 57-year-old Ocean View man is in custody following a traffic stop in Lincoln last night. A Delaware state police trooper on patrol spotted a black Ford pickup truck improperly moving out of a single lane as the driver was headed northbound on Dupont Boulevard in the area of East Hudson Pond Road. After the trooper stopped him, the driver showed signs of impairment. A computer check revealed that George Elliot had five prior DUI convictions. As a result of the DUI investigation, Elliot faces a 6th offense DUI charge and is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $5,100 cash bond.