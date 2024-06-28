Ocean View Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud by Lewes PD

Image courtesy Lewes PD

A Lewes resident reported to Lewes Police that he entered into a contract in February to complete construction of a pool and fence. The victim provided a down payment of over $16,000 and never heard back from 45 year old Jeremy Bowen of Delmarva Landscape Solutions and Shoreline Escapes of Ocean View. The victim has attempted to contact Bowen many times. Lewes Police arrested Bowen on Friday on a charge of Home Improvement Fraud over $1500 – a Class F felony because the victim is over 62 years old.

Bowen has been arrested and charged with Home Improvement Fraud 8 times since 2017 – one of which occurred in the City of Lewes.

The Lewes Police Department is urging all residents to complete thorough checks on any contractors hired and to never give large down payments without being certain that contracted work will be completed.