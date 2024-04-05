Ocean View Man Dies after Fall From Trike

An Ocean View man has died after a fall from his trike Thursday morning. Ocean View Police say 95 year old Martin Swartz was riding on West Avenue when he fell from his trike and sustained a head injury. Passers-by were providing aid when emergency personnel arrived. Swartz was flown to Christiana Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police continue to investigate, but believe he was not involved in a collision.

Anyone with information should contact Ocean View Police at 302-539-1111.