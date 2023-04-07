Ocean View Municipal Election Saturday, April 8

Voters in Ocean View will go to the polls Saturday to elect a mayor and a District 3 Council member. Incumbent Mayor John Reddington is challenged by Randy Robust. And District 3 will have a new member – with Richard “Dirk” Jennison facing Jay Tyminski. Incumbent District 3 councilman Thomas Maly has served two consecutive terms and is ineligible to run again. Both seats are for three year terms and the winners will take office 7 days after the election.

The polls will be open Saturday from 8am to 5pm at the Town Hall Community Center.