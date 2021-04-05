Ocean View PD Receives Honor For Training, Policy

The Ocean View Police Department has won gold.

The Lexipol Law Enforcement Advisory Council evaluates agencies for their policy development, maintenance and personnel training programs. Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said recently that the department has been recognized as a 2020 Gold Level Law Enforcement agency.

Lexipol helps police departments focus on protecting and serving their communities while still meeting training requirements.

“Up-to-date policy and ongoing training are a priority for our agency. We are honored and excited to be recognized for our continued commitment to serving the Town in this way. This recognition would not be possible without our personnel’s dedication to reading, understanding, and acknowledging policy updates and completing Daily Training Bulletins (DTBs),” McLaughlin said.

“Participation and commitment with Lexipol by our fine police department allows the town to align our policies with state and federal laws and in doing so reduce risk,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington added.