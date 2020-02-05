UPDATED: Ocean View police chase results in charges, injuries for Dover man

30-year-old Bryan Denegal, of Dover, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

UPDATED 2/7/20 – Delaware State Police have charged a Dover man with additional thefts in connection with a February 3rd incident in the Ocean View area after he led police on a chase. Through further investigation, police have been able to link 30 year old Bryan Denegal to several additional thefts from vehicles in the Ocean View area. He was arraigned on the original charges on Thursday – as well as the additional charges – including 10 counts of criminal trespass and five counts each of felony theft and theft. Denegal is being held at SCI in default of over $38,000 secured bond.

A Dover man has been hospitalized following a police chase in Ocean View stemming from a theft investigation.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 11 p.m., Monday as troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Teal Court in Ocean View, for reports of a theft in progress.

Troopers arrived and made contact with a victim who said he witnessed a suspect, 30-year-old Bryan Denegal, steal items out of his vehicle.

The victim approached Denegal, at which time he took off running towards his vehicle, a 2007 black Chevy Cobalt.

Police spotted the car driving westbound on Waterway Drive, with the driver matching the description of the suspect.

A traffic stop was initiated when Denegal failed to stop and continued to flee, traveling at a high rate of speed and committing multiple traffic violations.

Denegal continued onto Island Drive, where he drove onto the front yard of a residence and almost struck a 53-year-old male resident who was outside at the time.

Denegal continued to flee and struck a concrete fence pole and then proceeded to drive onto the front yard of a residence on Teal Court, causing minor damage to the yard.

As the pursuit continued, Denegal struck a mailbox on Marlington Road and then continued traveling south on Cedar Neck Road when he lost control of the car and collided with a telephone pole and a tree.

Denegal was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers noticed a strong odor of alcohol as the made contact with Denegal following the crash. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A search of Denegal’s car was conducted and multiple stolen items from vehicles in the area were recovered.

Upon Denegal’s release from the hospital, he will be charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Endanger First Degree, Reckless Endangering Second Degree, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Theft (4 counts), Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident (4 counts), Criminal Mischief, Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence, and multiple traffic related offenses.