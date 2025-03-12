Ocean View Police Department to Host Child Abduction Response Training
March 12, 2025/
The Ocean View Police Department will host a three-day Child Abduction Response Team (CART) Training, which will take place from March 18th to March 20th with over 100 law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and child safety professionals from across the region on hand for the event. The training will be held at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott. Delaware Homeland Security Secretary Joshua Bushweller delivering opening remarks. This no-cost training requires pre-registration, and those interested in attending can contact 302-539-1111 for more information.
Additional Information from the Ocean View Police Department:
The Ocean View Police Department, in partnership with the U.S. Department of
Justice, the National Criminal Justice Training Center, the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, and generous contributions from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16, The Atlantic Community Thrift Shop, the Maryland-Delaware-DC Moose Association, and the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, is proud to host a three-day Child Abduction Response Team (CART) Training from March 18 to March 20, 2025.
This critical training will take place at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott (99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930) and will bring together over 100 law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and child safety professionals from across the region. The training
will begin at 0800 hours on March 18, with Delaware Homeland Security Secretary Joshua
Bushweller delivering opening remarks. The CART Training is designed to enhance law enforcement and multi-agency response efforts in cases involving endangered, missing, or abducted children. Participants will receive specialized instruction on CART team fundamentals, legal considerations, family perspectives, search strategies, and case studies based on real-world incidents.
Chief Kenneth McLaughlin of the Ocean View Police Department emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: “When a child is abducted, every second counts. This training ensures that responders are fully equipped with the skills and resources necessary to locate and recover missing children swiftly and safely. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships and expanding our capabilities to protect our community’s most vulnerable members.” This no-cost training requires pre-registration, and those interested in attending can contact Detective Nicholas Harrington of the Ocean View Police Department at Nicholas.Harrington@cj.state.de.us or 302-539-1111 for more information.
