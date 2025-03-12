Ocean View Police Department to Host Child Abduction Response Training

The Ocean View Police Department will host a three-day Child Abduction Response Team (CART) Training, which will take place from March 18th to March 20th with over 100 law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and child safety professionals from across the region on hand for the event. The training will be held at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott. Delaware Homeland Security Secretary Joshua Bushweller delivering opening remarks. This no-cost training requires pre-registration, and those interested in attending can contact 302-539-1111 for more information.

Additional Information from the Ocean View Police Department: