Ocean View Police l

Maryldnv

Ocean View Police are looking for two women wanted for burglary and theft. Police say in October and November of last year two Bear Trap Dunes homeowners reported that their homes were broken into and items – including TVs were taken. One of the suspects worked for a cleaning service and had keys to the homes. Investigation into the burglaries turned up evidence linking the two woman to the crimes and learned that one of the TVs was sold to a pawn shop in the Seaford area.

Police are searching for 33 year old Onyae Etienne Williamson of Harrington and 35 year old Melissa Baker of Seaford.

Police ask anyone with information to call Ocean View Police at 302-539-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.