Ocean View Resident Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine

A 35-year-old Ocean View man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, according to David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, in July 2022 investigators executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s home and seized one pound of methamphetamine and $6,000 in cash. The investigation revealed that, on a monthly basis, Mitchell drove to Philadelphia to buy a pound of methamphetamine which he then sold in the Ocean View area. U.S. Attorney Weiss stated that Methamphetamine remains among the deadliest drugs plaguing our streets today and that peddling this poison endangers the safety of our community.

