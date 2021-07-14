Ocean View Stove Fire Leaves Man Injured

A fire at a mobile home in Ocean View left a 62-year-old man burned on his hands and caused about $10,000 damage, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Members of the Millville Volunteer Company responded to the 31,000-block of Pine Street shortly before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mutual aid fire companies also assisted.

An investigation determined that a gas stove ignited while it was being maintained.

The man was able to escape the home. He was being treated at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania, and was reported to be in stable condition.