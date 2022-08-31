Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation

An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago.

Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.

Victoria Kisner (photo released by Ocean View Police)

Arrested was 29-year-old Victoria Kisner. Kisner was being held on more than $302,000 cash bond.

Ocean View Police listed these charges:

Police charged Victoria Renee Kisner (29) of Ocean View with five counts of Possession With Intent to

Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, five counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3

Quantity, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

