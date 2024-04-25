Ocean View Woman Arrested for Assaulting a Senior Citizen

Delaware State Police have arrested a 48-year-old Ocean View woman for assaulting a senior citizen. The assault occurred on Mahogany Street near Ocean View. After police responded to the report of the assault late Tuesday, a 66-year-old woman told police that she was assaulted by a woman later identified as Regina Bonacquisti. Troopers learned that the 66-year-old woman was in the driveway of a house when Bonacquisti, who she does not know, aggressively approached her from the roadway, assaulted her, and damaged her vehicle. After the assault, Bonacquisti left the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for her injuries. Warrants were obtained for Bonacquisti’s arrest. Bonacquisti was arrested yesterday and taken to Ocean View Police Department, where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree–Victim is over the Age of 62 (a Felony) as well as Criminal Mischief under $1,500 and Disorderly Conduct. Bonacquisti is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,700 cash bond.

Regina Bonacquisti