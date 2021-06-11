Ocean View Woman Indicted For Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion

An Ocean View woman has been indicted on charges that she embezzled more than one-million dollars from her employer over a seven-year period, taking advantage of her access to the company’s financial information… and the condition of its elderly owner.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 54-year-old Joan Donald with wire fraud and tax evasion. Donald worked as a bookkeeper for Dovetail Incorporated of Bethany Beach, described as a high-end interior design company.

Prosecutors said Donald used embezzled funds to spend on herself, including vehicles and trips to Disney World.

“This defendant abused her position of trust and took advantage of a vulnerable, elderly victim. After financing her lifestyle with stolen funds for years, the time has come for her to answer for her actions,” Weiss said.

If convicted, Donald could face up to 20 years in prison. Actual sentences are typically less than the maximum in such federal crimes.