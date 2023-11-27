Ocean View Woman Sentenced for Distribution on Methamphetamine

An Ocean View woman has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Chief Judge of the US District Court for the District of Delaware pronounced the sentence on 35 year old Melanie Mitchell last week – she must self-report to her designated prison on January 8th, 2024. In September Mitchell’s husband, Vincent was sentenced to 48 months for the same offense. According to court documents, the Mitchells drove to Philadelphia monthly to purchase a pound of methamphetamine which they sold in the Ocean View area. A search warrant served in July of 2022 at their home turned up a pound of meth and $6000 in cash.

The case was investigated by the Ocean View Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edmund Falgowski prosecuted the case.