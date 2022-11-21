Oceans Calling 2023 Dates Set for Ocean City

Oceans Calling will try again to bring music and more to the beach in Ocean City. The dates for next summer’s festival have been set – with the the fun beginning September 29th through October 1st. This past summer’s inaugural festival was a day away from the start when it was canceled as the remnants from Hurricane Ian became a nor’ easter and brought strong winds and rain to Ocean City – leaving an expected 40,000 festival-goers disappointed. With the dates confirmed Oceans Calling can begin the hunt for artists to perform.