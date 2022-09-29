Oceans Calling Festival CANCELED

Heavy rains and high winds expected beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend have led organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel their inaugural event.

“Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival. We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority.

For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days.”