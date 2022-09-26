Oceans Calling is Coming to Ocean City Friday through Sunday

Image courtesy OceanCityLive cam

About 40,000 music lovers will arrive in Ocean City this weekend for the first ever Oceans Calling Festival. The festival will take up much of the downtown boardwalk and beach area. Mayor Rick Meehan told the Talk of Delmarva that it looks like a small town is being constructed on the beach. Dozens of bands are playing throughout the three-day festival – including Dave Matthews, O.A.R, the Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper – on three stages. Oceans Calling is Friday through Sunday. Expect downtown traffic to be limited during the festival. While the main boardwalk is not inside the festival grounds however some areas – like Thrashers – will only be available to festival-goers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OCEANS CALLING INFORMATION