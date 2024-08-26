Oceanside Beach at the Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Reopens September 1st

The oceanside beach at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park will be reopened on Sunday, September 1st, however the bayside beach remains closed for another month for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

During this year’s closure, eight piping plover chicks successfully fledged from nests at The Point. At least 11 least tern chicks hatched, but observers were unable to observe how many successfully fledged. While piping plovers nest in isolation and their nests can be enclosed with protective fencing, least terns are colonial nesters and individual nests cannot be enclosed to protect them from predators.

So far in 2024, 24 species of shorebirds, 10 species of terns including the federally threatened roseate tern, and seven species of gull are among the species observed at The Point.