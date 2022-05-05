OCFD Assistant Chief, Two Other Vehicles Involved In Crash
Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving an Ocean City Assistant Fire Chief’s vehicle and two other vehicles.
The wreck occurred late Wednesday afternoon at Keyser Point Road and Ocean Gateway.
The Ocean City Fire Department said a volunteer division assistant chief was responding to a 911 call and was driving a marked, department-issued SUV at the time.
All drivers and passengers were evaluated at the scene by Ocean City paramedics, and declined transport for further medical evaluation.