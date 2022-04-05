OCPD Announces Results of Traffic Safety Campaign On 142nd St. Corridor

Ocean City Police focused attention recently on speeding along the 142nd Street Corridor in a neighborhood between Coastal Highway and Route 54.

According to police, during late February and through March, members of the Traffic Safety Unit and patrols issued 13 speeding citations and three warnings, plus citations and warnings for other violations.

One person was also arrested under an active warrant.

Police remind residents and visitors that the speed limit on the 142nd Street corridor is 25 miles-per-hour.

The patrols came about after police received numerous complaints about drivers speeding through the neighborhood.

“We would like to remind residents and visitors to obey all speed limits and laws within the Town of Ocean City,” Ocean City Police said in a statement. “The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.”