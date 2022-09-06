OCPD Arrest 2 in July Armed Robbery & Shooting

Ocean City Police with help from multiple agencies went into a Bishopville home Friday with a search warrant in connection with an armed robbery and shooting on July 26th at 144th Street. Investigation into the incident led police to two suspects – 19 year old Nasir Waters of Bishopville and a 15 year old boy from Selbyville. Police recovered a handgun matching the one used during the robbery along with drugs and packaging materials. Waters was arrested at the residence – the juvenile was arrested at his home in Selbyville. Both are being held without bond.

Nasir J. Waters (19, Bishopville, MD):

Conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder

attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder

armed robbery

1st and 2nd degree assault

firearm used during a felony/violent crime

possession of a firearm by a minor

handgun on person

loaded handgun on person

theft $100 < $1,500

Waters was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Juvenile (15, Selbyville, DE): The juvenile has been waived to adult status and charged with:

conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder

attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder

armed robbery

1st and 2nd degree assault

firearm used during a felony/violent crime

possession of a firearm by a minor

handgun on person

loaded handgun on person

theft $100 < $1,500

The juvenile was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.