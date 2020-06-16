OCPD Arrest Cambridge Man for Assault & Robbery

Image OCPD

Ocean City Police have arrested a Cambridge man on robbery charges. Resort police were called for an assault and robbery near 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue on June 9 around 4am where they found the 21 year old victim. The investigation led police to 20 year old Isaiah Foster of Cambridge. Police spotted Foster in the area of a disorderly group they were monitoring near 9th Street and the Boardwalk. As officers approached him, Foster tried to run, but was arrested without incident. Foster is charged with robbery and 2nd degree assault and is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.