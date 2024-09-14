OCPD Arrest Motorcycle Rider in Hit & Run Crash at 12th Street

A hit and run crash occurred Friday night in the area of 12th and Philadelphia Avenue. Ocean City Police arriving at the scene just after 9:30 found a 16 year old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he is in critical condition. Police learned that the teen was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 51 year old Michael Schneider of New York, lost control and struck a parked motorcycle and another parked vehicle. Schneider then left the scene.

With help from Maryland State Police Schneider was located several hours later at the Park and Ride in West Ocean City showing signs of impairment and injury from a collision. Schneider was arrested and is charged with multiple traffic offenses including DUI and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. He is being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.