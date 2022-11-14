OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery

Image courtesy OCPD

A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.

Townsend is charged with robbery, 2nd degree assault and theft.

He is being held in the Worcester County Jail.