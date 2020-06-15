VIDEO: OCPD Chief Speaks Out on Recent Violence in Town

OCPD Chief Buzzuro Message June 15, 2020 Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro addresses the violent incidents that have occurred in the last few weeks. Posted by Ocean City Police Department on Monday, June 15, 2020

Ocean City has seen an uptick in violence in the past few weeks – along with many other cities across the country. While most of the violent incidents have occurred at night – there have also been some daytime incidents. And videos that have appeared on social media.

Police Chief Ross Buzzuro in a statement says, “Ocean City Police officers have met these challenges with professionalism, respect and a commitment to do right by the citizens they’re sworn to protect.”

Buzzuro says that in the days and weeks ahead, they will be doing even more to keep everyone safe. There will be more officers on patrol – on the Boardwalk and throughout the town – to strictly, but professionally, enforce the law. Behavior like what has been seen recently will not be tolerated and arrests will be made.

He knows there is tension in the air – but he asks you to take a step back and be kind to each other. Respect our differences and help keep Ocean City a community for everyone.

Resort police are currently investigating two serious assaults that occurred on the boardwalk on June 9th in the area of 11th to 16th Streets between 10 and 11pm as well as an assault on June 10th in the area of 4th Street on the Boardwalk.

There are reports of additional violence this past weekend as well.

