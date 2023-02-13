OCPD Identify Mid-Town Graffiti Artist

Ocean City Police have identified a suspect associated with graffiti tagging that was found January 18th in the area of 33rd Street. Police say it is a 17 year old male from Bishopville. Police were called to a hotel in the 33rd Street area after graffiti was found in several spots on the property. During the investigation – matching graffiti was found at a nearby business, which provided video of the suspect and his vehicle. Police learned similar graffiti occurred elsewhere in Worcester County involving the same suspect.

The case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Services for charges and restitution.