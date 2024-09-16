OCPD Investigating 2 Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon on Coastal Hwy in North OC

A motorcycle operator was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore after a crash with a vehicle Friday just before 4pm. Ocean City Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that police found a vehicle on its roof and a motorcycle in the roadway at 136th Street and Coastal Highway. Good Samaritans and police were able to extract the occupant of the vehicle before EMS arrived at the scene.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Shock Trauma.

This investigation is ongoing.