OCPD Investigating Armed Robbery in Montego Bay

Ocean City Police are investigating an armed robbery on Constitutional Avenue in Montego Bay. Police say the victim was outside and was approached by three black males who pointed a handgun at the victim – who turned over several personal item. The three drove off in beige SUV – possibly a Nissan with a missing front passenger-side fender. The tag was white with red and blue writing – possibly North Carolina. All three suspects wore dark colored hoodies with ski masks. If you have information – contact Ocean City Police Tip Line – 410-520-5136.