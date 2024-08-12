OCPD Investigating Deadly E-Cycle Crash

Ocean City Police are investigating an e-cycle collision with a car that occurred around 2pm Sunday in the area of 14th Street and St Louis Avenue. Police say 34 year old Stephanie Holston of Ocean City was operating an e-bike in the southbound lane on St Louis Avenue when she was struck by a southbound vehicle turning right onto 14th Street. Ocean City EMS personnel attempted lifesaving efforts before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol is not a factor for the driver. The investigation is continuing.