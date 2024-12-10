OCPD K9 Klem Retires

The Ocean City Police Department proudly announces K9 Klem’s well-earned retirement after eight years of exemplary service alongside his handler, Cpl. Danielle Braniff.

K9 Klem, born and bred in The Netherlands on December 18, 2014, began his career as a prospective police K9 after being selected by Shallow Creek Kennels. In the fall of 2016, after completing extensive training, he partnered up with Cpl. Braniff. The duo completed their Basic Handler Course in November 2016, mastering narcotics detection, tracking, article search, obedience, and apprehension.

Over their eight years together, K9 Klem and Cpl. Braniff achieved remarkable milestones:

Over 350 deployments resulting in:

42 arrests 21 weapons seized $3,452 in U.S. currency seized Five suspect apprehensions leading to surrender

Approximately 1,200 training hours completed

K9 Klem’s service extended beyond law enforcement. Known for his friendly demeanor, he brightened the lives of fellow officers, Communications personnel, and community members. His only exception was Sgt. Nick Forsyth, a frequent training partner during aggression control exercises, though it’s believed Klem has since softened his stance.

For Cpl. Braniff, K9 Klem was more than a partner; he was a confidant and companion during long shifts and challenging calls. “If a K9 handler ever tells you they don’t talk to their partner as if they were human, they’re lying,” shared Cpl. Braniff. “The only thing Klem never learned to appreciate was my singing.”

As K9 Klem approaches his 10th birthday on December 18, 2024, his retirement will be full of the joys he loves most—running in the yard, taking boat rides, and playing on sandbars. He is living his best Ocean City life. He will continue to live with Cpl. Braniff and her family, surrounded by love and gratitude for his years of unwavering dedication.

The Ocean City Police Department extends its heartfelt thanks to K9 Klem for his loyal service and wishes him a happy and well-deserved retirement.