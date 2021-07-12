OCPD Locate Stolen Car During Welfare Check

On Monday, July 12 at approximately 5:58 a.m., Ocean City Police were on patrol in the area of South 1st Street and Baltimore Ave when they located two individuals sleeping in a vehicle.

Officers observed the individuals sleeping in the vehicle in a parking lot of a downtown business. During the check on the welfare call, officers conducted a wanted and registration check on the vehicle through Ocean City Police Communications. Communications informed officers that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Cecil County, Maryland.

Due to the proactive nature of our patrol members, the following arrest was made:

Aaron Schuyler Hess, 18, Northeast, MD: Motor vehicle/unlawful taking, and theft $1,500 to under $25,000. Hess was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.

The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind our visitors and residents that sleeping in any motor vehicle within the city limits of Ocean City is prohibited by town ordinance.