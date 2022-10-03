OCPD Looking to Identify Robbery Suspects

Ocean City Police need your help to identify suspects who robbed a victim on the Boardwalk in the area of Worcester Street. The incident occurred around 1pm on Wednesday, September 28.

If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact Ofc Best at ebest@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submit via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2022-005613.