OCPD Make Arrest in Overnight Shooting

Police in Ocean City have made an arrested in an early morning shooting Friday in the area of 6th Street and Washington Lane. Just before 4am officers heard gunshots and spotted a man running north on Washington Lane. A male juvenile from Salisbury was found with two gunshot wounds – to the arm and buttock – and was taken to PRMC. Police learned that there was a confrontation by two groups inside a nearby hotel and a second confrontation on 6th Street where the shooting occurred. Police have arrested 21 year old Colin Heckman of Milton, who is charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault and other offenses.