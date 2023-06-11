OCPD Rescue Peppa Pig After Taken from Candy Store

Suspects who took Peppa Pig from 120th Street candy store / Image courtesy OCPD

OCPD rescue Peppa Pig / Image courtesy OCPD

Ocean City Police have recovered Peppa Pig – but are now looking to identify the three men who were seen carrying the large pig down the sidewalk Saturday morning around 2am in the area of 120th Street. The three took Peppa from her home in front of the candy store – the suspects were last seen around 126th Street.

If you can identify the suspects who were caught on the candy cam – contact PFC Thompson at nthompson@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2023-001858