OCPD Respond to Vehicle Crash Involving OC Councilman

The Ocean City Police Department responded to a north-end restaurant on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 6:02 p.m., for a report of a minor collision. It was reported that a parked vehicle was struck in the private parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers met with the individual that reported the collision and the owner of the parked vehicle. Officers learned that both vehicle owners had exchanged necessary information prior to our arrival. Officers met with the driver of the striking vehicle, who was identified as Mark Paddack. Paddack was patronizing the restaurant when officers met with him. Officers observed Paddack consuming alcoholic beverages while in the restaurant and instructed him to have a designated driver take him home later.

The investigating officer then completed an official information exchange form for the collision, and the officer did not observe any evidence that Paddack was impaired before the collision.

A concerned citizen approached the officer in the parking lot to report a male yelling at his child inside the restaurant. The officer entered the restaurant and attempted to de-escalate the disturbance. At which time, Paddack agreed to leave the restaurant and was driven home by a sober individual. The juvenile was taken to Police Headquarters for his safety. The Department of Social Services was notified about the domestic dispute. Social Services contacted the juvenile’s mother and had the mother pick up the juvenile.