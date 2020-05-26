OCPD to Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks in June

The Ocean City Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks during the month of June. This enforcement effort will take place at area bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers throughout the resort.

The purpose of this operation is to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21. Personnel under the age of 21, accompanied by plainclothes law enforcement officers, will be visiting bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages.

The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind all business owners that serving alcohol to underage citizens is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact to their business and the underage individual involved. The OCPD encourages everyone to obey all alcohol regulations to ensure a safer resort town.