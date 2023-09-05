OC’s Inlet Parking Lot to Close for Multiple Events Sept 10 thru Oct 8

Beginning Sunday, the Inlet Parking Lot in Ocean City will be closed for public parking through Sunday, October 8th. This is to accommodate several upcoming events. OC BikeFest runs from September 13th through 17th – however promoters will begin setting up the concert and vendor area on Sunday, September 10th. During the event there will be some limited motorcycle-ONLY parking in the Inlet Lot.

Following that is the Oceans Calling Festival – this will also see the closure of the Municipal Parking Lot at North Division Street from September 20th through October 4th.

And Endless Summer Cruisin’ moves in Thursday, October 5th through the 8th. However the lot will be available to the public after 5pm during this event.