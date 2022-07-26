OC’s Sun & Surf Cinema to Close After Labor Day – Forever

It’s been a staple for movie-goers in Ocean City for 50 years, now Fox Theaters announces the Sun & Surf Cinema at 143rd Street will close its doors forever after Labor Day Monday – September 5. The theater opened as a twin theater – 2 screens in 1972. Muriel and Reba Schwartz of Dover opened the theater – and then expanded it to 4 screens in 1974. Fox Theaters acquired the theater in 1980 and added 4 more screens in 1982 – today it is still an 8-plex. In 2015, Sun and Surf was renovated and luxury recliners were installed. Recently the property was acquired by a local hotel developer. Fox Theaters will continue to operate the Fox Gold Coast Theater at 113th Street – and will honor gift cards and passes from Sun and Surf after Labor Day. Read the release from Fox Theaters