Oct. Happenings Will Draw Crowds – And Traffic

October happenings will draw crowds this weekend, and are likely to generate traffic. Motorists should be aware of closures, detours and potential delays.

-Bridgeville’s Apple Scrapple Festival is today and tomorrow. Local roads will be closed or restricted.

-Dewey Goes Pink on Saturday could also result in delays on Route 1 in the area of Silver Lake Drive.

-The MS Bike to the Bay will also impact Route 1 traffic Saturday and Sunday between Dover and Delaware Seashore State Park.

-About 4,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the 33rd Salisbury University Sea Gull Century bike ride Saturday.

Bicycle traffic congestion can be expected starting early Saturday morning, especially on Route 13, Milford Street and South Division Street. Other local roads will be closed or restricted.

More information below is from DelDOT and Salisbury University:

Bridgeville Apple-Scrapple Festival-Friday, October 8, 2021 and Saturday, October 9, 2021



Motorists can expect road closures and delays from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 and 6:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Bridgeville.

For additional information, please contact https://www.applescrapple.com/

10th Annual Dewey Goes Pink-Saturday, October 9, 2021

Motorists can expect delays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 on Route 1 and Silver Lake Drive, Dewey Beach.

For more information, please contacthttps://deweygoespink.com/

Bike MS:Bike to the Bay-Saturday, October 9, 2021 and Sunday, October 10, 2021

Cyclists will begin the ride at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from Delaware Technical and Community College, 100 Campus Drive in Dover to the Delaware Seashore State Park Campground, 39415 Inlet Road on the south side of the Charles W. Cullen Bridge.

The route opens up at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, cyclists will leave the state park and return to the college in Dover.

The right lane of southbound Route 1 will be closed between the Rehoboth Canal Bridge to Swedes St, in Dewey Beach, from 10am to 12pm. Motorists should expect mild delays with cyclists in the closed right lane of southbound Route 1 from the Rehoboth Canal Bridge into Dewey Beach. The right turn lane from Route 1 southbound to the south campground will be closed for the duration of Saturday’s event. Southbound vehicles wishing to gain access to the campground, as well as spectators trying to access the South Inlet Day-Use Area, will need to make a u-turn at 3 R’s and head northbound on Route 1 to the eastern entrance.

For further information, please contact 1-800-344-4867 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org

Near the SU campus, heavy bicycle traffic is expected from 6-9 a.m., especially on Route 13, Milford Street and South Division Street. Cyclists will begin the ride in two heats, from 7-8:45 a.m.

Southbound traffic on South Division Street between College Avenue and Milford Street is open only to Century parking traffic during that time. Northbound traffic on South Division Street will be open only to Century traffic and those living in the restricted area. Overflow parking is available at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Bateman Street is closed to all vehicles throughout the day. Maryland State Police will be at its intersection with Route 13 from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to assist with pedestrian safety. SU’s underpass will be used by cyclists going eastbound in the morning and westbound in the afternoon.

Traffic restrictions prohibiting southbound traffic from East College Avenue onto South Division Street should be expected throughout the afternoon. In addition, motorists may want to avoid Milford and Wayne streets.

Riders are set to travel on two routes through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. They will pass directly through towns including Princess Anne, Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Berlin. This year’s rest and water stops are: Washington High School, Cypress Park, Sturgis Park, Newark Park, Assateague Island State Park, and the Powellville VFW. Cyclists will congregate at these areas.

Maryland State Police and local police will control the intersection of Route 12/Snow Hill Road at Route 354/Nassawango Road; Mt. Hermon Rd near the Powellville VFW; and the intersections of Route 113 at Germantown Road and Route 376. Bicycle traffic is expected on Mount Hermon Road in the afternoon.

Century coordinators encourage cyclists and motorists to exercise extra caution. Post-ride festivities are on SU’s Perdue Hall Lawn. Bicycle traffic will be heavy near campus from 3-5:30 p.m. All riders should be off the roads by 5:30 p.m.

On Friday afternoon and evening, October 8, visitors will be concentrated at SU around Maggs Physical Activities Center and the south lawn of the Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons. On Saturday, the south entrance to the Guerrieri Academic Commons will be closed to accommodate bicycle traffic near the finish line.

For more information call University Police at 410-543-6222.

Later in October, according to DelDOT:

Milford Community Parade-Milford on Wednesday, October 20, 2021



The Annual Milford Community Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 20, 2021 at 201 South Walnut Street and end at Milford High School grounds. During the parade, Walnut Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists should choose an alternate route in Milford.



For further information, please contact www.MilfordParade.com

Delaware State University Annual Homecoming with Parade-Dover on Saturday, October 23, 2021



Motorists can expect possible lane restrictions and delays in traffic beginning at 10:00 a.m. for the Annual Homecoming Parade on Loockerman Street in downtown Dover on Saturday, October 23, 2021. After the parade, a football game will be held at the Delaware State University’s Alumni Stadium. The main entrance will be closed at Delaware State University.



For more information, please contact Delaware State University at www.desu.edu



University of Delaware Homecoming-Newark on Saturday, October 23, 2021



Motorists can expect delays in traffic in downtown Newark surrounding the University of Delaware beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021. There will also be a lane closure on northbound Route 896 to allow free flow traffic coming from I-95 southbound. The lane closure will be in place starting at 7:00 a.m. and will be cleared by 1:00 p.m. The football game will be held at the University of Delaware’s Delaware Stadium.

For additional information, please contact University of Delaware at www.udel.edu



Sea Witch Festival-Rehoboth on Friday, October 29, 2021 through Sunday, October 31, 2021



Annual Sea Witch Festival will be held in Rehoboth beginning on Friday, October 29, 2021 through Sunday, October 31, 2021.



Rehoboth Avenue will be closed to east/west traffic from the roundabout to the boardwalk on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. North/South movements can occur at 1st and 2nd Streets until 9 a.m. at which time all traffic will be halted for the parade and will reopen after the costume parade approximately at 3:00 p.m. Access to from Route 1 to Rehoboth Avenue will be closed at 10 a.m.

For further information, please contact www.beach-fun.com