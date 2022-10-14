Pepperoni? Mushrooms? Pineapple? No matter if you like your pizza with just cheese or the whole works – October is Pizza Month – and you have 31 days to celebrate and indulge! Thick, thin or crispy! Make your own pizza – or visit your favorite pizzeria – you might even luck out on a give-away or other promotion.

Pizza first surfaced in 1889 when it was made for Italian King Umberto the first and Queen Margherita on a trip in Naples.

Whether you prefer the thick slices of Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza, the thin crusted, more oil based slices of Neapolitan-style, or somewhere in between, pizza should be considered a staple of your diet (because life is short and it makes everything better.) Here are a few extra reasons pizza is the best.

It’s perfect at any time of day. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner… There’s a specific kind of pizza for whatever you’re looking for. Pizza leftovers are just as yummy as fresh pizza. You don’t even have to warm it up to enjoy it on day two! It does a phenomenal job of bringing people together. Thinking about having some friends over for drinks this weekend? Tell them you’ll have pizza too. They won’t miss it. You can almost always get it delivered to your door within an hour, even in the middle of the night. If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, you can still find a pizza that works for you! Pizza doesn’t discriminate.

NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH HISTORY

National Pizza Month began in October 1984 and was created by the publisher of Pizza Today magazine and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. He chose October because it’s the month the first issue of his magazine debuted. He lived in a small town called Santa Claus, Indiana, and realized there was nothing to support his growing pizza business, or the pizza industry in general. Since he created a pizza-themed magazine, as well as started an official month to celebrate this wonderful food, we thank him from the bottom of our stomachs!

