Off-Highway-Vehicle Driver Arrested Following Pursuit

A man who was spotted operating an off-highway vehicle is charged with leading Georgetown Police on a pursuit.

According to police, the driver kept going and made several turns while ignoring an officer’s attempts to get him to stop Sunday morning. After crossing Bedford Street, police said the man entered the development of The Meadows, where the O.H.V became disabled.

41-year-old Raymond Morris of Bridgeville was taken into custody. Georgetown Police said he was in possession of brass knuckles and a pocket knife, as well as two .40-caliber rounds of ammunition which he was prohibited from possessing.

Georgetown Police released these charges against Raymond Morris:

Operating an Unregistered Off-Highway Vehicle

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Disregard a Police Officer’s Signal

Operating OHV in Malicious Manner

Morris was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $4200 secured bond.